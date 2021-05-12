Skanska’s The Eight in Metro Seattle Nears Groundbreaking

Construction on the 25-story, 540,000-square-foot office high-rise in downtown Bellevue, Wash., is slated to commence next month, with projected delivery in the fourth quarter of 2023. Skanska will invest $476 million in the development of The Eight, with the construction contract amounting to $270 million, according to the company.

Skanska bought the land at the junction of N.E. 8th Street and 108th Avenue in July 2018. Administrative design review and approval was granted in September 2020, including plans for the razing of three existing single-story buildings to clear the site. Located in proximity of Interstate 405, the plot is 11 miles east of downtown Seattle.

In the summer of 2020, the project development and construction group tapped award-winning studio Pickard Chilton as the project’s architect. Skanska has previously collaborated with the firm for the design of its 2+U office tower in downtown Seattle. At the end of last year, the company sold its 95 percent stake in the 38-story high-rise to a South Korean financial group, in a $669 million deal.

Features and amenities

With average floorplates of 23,000 square feet, The Eight will include a 7,000-square-foot public plaza, 12,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, along with a 1,200-square-foot retail pavilion with a heavy timber structure. The building will also incorporate a private rooftop deck of 3,000 square feet and seven balconies, while four levels of underground parking will ground the structure.

Concentrated on the double-height second floor, amenities will include a fitness center with yoga studio and sauna, event space, lounge and deck. Featuring touchless systems and easy-to-clean surfaces, car-charging stations and bike storage space, the building will target LEED Platinum and Wired Platinum certifications.

CBRE’s Tim Owens, Scotta Ashcraft and Lennon Atteberry are in charge of leasing efforts for the project.