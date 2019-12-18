Skender Begins AbelsonTaylor’s Chicago HQ

433 W. Van Buren St. Image via Google Street View

Skender Construction has started interior construction for AbelsonTaylor at their new headquarters within the Old Post Office building in Chicago. The health and wellness advertising agency plans to move from its current space at 33 W. Monroe St. to the 85,000-square-foot office at 433 W. Van Buren St. by March 2020. The company closed the lease at the beginning of this year in a deal arranged by Cushman & Wakefield. To bring the project to fruition, Skender partnered with HED, Syska Hennessy Group and Cushman & Wakefield.

AbelsonTaylor’s headquarters will occupy the sixth floor of the north building as well as a part of the fifth floor of the south building, the two floors being connected by an interior staircase. Planned features will include private offices, workstations, an open collaboration area, conference spaces, a break room, storage and intermediate distribution frame.

Skender is currently the contractor for several other projects at The Post Office building, which total nearly 500,000 square feet of office space. The building, which underwent an $800 million renovation, officially opened last month.