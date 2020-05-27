Skender Manufacturing Adds New VP

Michael Merle, Vice President, Skender. Image courtesy of Skender

After delivered a new office for LinkedIn, Skender has added Michael Merle as vice president of business development for its Manufacturing division. Merle will oversee the manufacturing’s business development efforts—in particular in the hospitality sector—as well as showcasing the operations of the company’s manufacturing facility where the production of modular building components, including smart apartment units and health-care pods, are being made.

Merle brings more than 25 years of experience in construction, building product and strategic business development. Prior to joining Skender’s Chicago office, he served as vice president of business development at Guerdon Modular Buildings, where he led the business development team. At Guerdon, Merle’s portfolio included the construction of the first three modular Marriott brand hotels and the first two modular Hilton brand properties in the nation. Additionally, he facilitated the growth of a pipeline of opportunities totaling more than $100 million in contracted business.

Previously, he worked at Lawson Products as a director of strategic business development for roughly five years. He holds a degree in business administration from Pacific Lutheran University with specializations in marketing and economics.