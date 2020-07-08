Skender Names Commercial Construction VP

Boris Hornjak, Vice President of Commercial Construction, Skender. Image courtesy of Skender

Skender has appointed Boris Hornjak as vice president of commercial construction. In his new role, he will oversee the company’s office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use development activity.

Hornjak has 34 years of experience with large projects, both in the U.S. and internationally, involving preconstruction planning, project operations and business development. His recent work includes the delivery of the 35-story, mixed-use Bank of America Tower in Houston and construction of the 533-key J.W. Marriott in Nashville, Tenn.

The newly appointed vice president previously worked at Batten Shaw Construction. Before that, he held positions with Skanska, Turner Construction, and Morse Diesel International. He has a bachelor’s degree from Waseda University in Tokyo and a master’s degree in civil engineering from Stanford University.

In April, Skender topped out a 45,000-square-foot office and retail building in Chicago. The project, scheduled for completion at the end of the year, is a redevelopment of a former meat-packing facility in Fulton Market.