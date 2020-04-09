Skender Tops Out Chicago Redevelopment

1100 W. Fulton. Image courtesy of Skender Construction

Skender Construction has topped out 1100 W. Fulton, a 45,000-square-foot office and retail building underway in Chicago that is a redevelopment of a former meat-packing facility.

To bring the project online, Skender partnered with developer Fulton St. Cos., architect Hartshorne Plunkard, CBRE and ConopCo Project Management. Completion is scheduled for December 2020.

The building at 1100 W. Fulton St. will incorporate the existing historic structure along with new construction of three-story and five-story sections. The single-tenant property is already leased to Herman Miller Inc. The furniture company will relocate from its existing headquarters in the Merchandise Mart.

The redevelopment site is some two miles northwest of downtown Chicago in the Fulton Market neighborhood, less than half a mile from Thor Equities’ 466,500-square-foot office development. The surrounding area has a variety of shops and restaurants, as well as three parks within walking distance of the property. Close to Interstate 90, the location is also easily accessible through public transportation.

During the last eight months, Skender has completed several Chicago construction projects, including the interior build-out of a new Spaces location and the makeover of LinkedIn’s local headquarters.