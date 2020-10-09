Skyview Facilitates Sale of VA Self Storage Facility

SkyView Advisors announced that the company facilitated the disposition of an AAAA Self Storage facility. Wyoming Associates sold the asset located in Virginia Beach, Va., to Dahn Corp.

Coveted Storage Asset

Located at 1332 Virginia Beach Blvd., the stabilized storage facility is situated on a roughly 5-acre land parcel and features a total of 57,275 net rentable square feet. Completed in 2004, the asset offers 232 non-climate controlled storage units and 147 climate controlled units, along with one rentable parking space. Storage units range in size from 25 to 800 square feet.

SkyView Advisors’ Director of Investment Sales Ryan Clark represented the seller in the transaction. “This property is a well located stabilized storage asset, which attracted numerous regional and national buyers. Our marketing process and team delivered an exceptional result for our sellers,” Clark said in a prepared statement.

“SkyView’s 252-point proprietary process ensured that this deal had a smooth and timely closing. Our team managed every detail of the transaction, saving our sellers the headache of handling everything on their own,” SkyView’s President Jay Crotty said in prepared remarks.

Images courtesy of SkyView Advisors