SL Green CIO Steps Down

David Schonbraun. Image courtesy of SL Green

SL Green Realty Corp. Chief Investment Officer David Schonbraun will depart the company by the end of the second quarter of 2021. Schonbraun has been with Manhattan’s largest office landlord for nearly two decades.

During his tenure at SL Green, Schonbraun oversaw the debt and equity platform and helped develop the company’s investment strategy, according to Marc Holliday, chairman & CEO of the REIT. Schonbraun was involved in the execution of more than $25 billion in equity and debt investments, with a primary focus on structured finance, residential and alternative investments.

Prior to joining the company in 2002, he was a real estate banker at Credit Suisse First Boston, handling mergers and acquisition transactions. Schonbraun holds a Bachelor of the Arts degree in Economics and Politics from Princeton University and is an active member of the UJA Real Estate Executives Steering Committee and the Urban Development Mixed-Use Council of the Urban Land Institute.

Brett Herschenfeld, Robert Schiffer and Harrison Sitomer will oversee the firm’s investment strategy for the year, including development pipeline, stock buybacks, purchases and DPE lending.

By the end of 2020, SL Green held interest in 38.2 million square feet across 88 buildings. In March, the REIT became one of the New York City property owners to voluntarily launch COVID-19 testing sites within their buildings, in a joint effort to return workers to the office. The company opened more than 20 of its locations as part of the initiative.