SL Green Inks Lease at Worldwide Plaza

Worldwide Plaza

SL Green Realty Corp. has signed a 10-year lease with West Monroe Partners for 41,715 square feet at its Worldwide Plaza in Manhattan. The tenant, a management and tech consulting firm, will fully occupy the high-rise’s 17th floor.

SL Green Realty Corp. and RXR Realty bought a 48.7 percent stake in the 49-story asset from New York REIT in 2017 as part of a deal which valued the property at $1.7 billion. The seller maintains a majority stake in the tower. Yardi Matrix shows the transaction was financed through a $1.2 billion combination of CMBS notes and loans from private lenders.

Located at 825 8th Ave. on 1.3 acres, the 2 million-square-foot skyscraper came online in 1987 and was last renovated in 2012, per Yardi Matrix data. Its amenities include 120,000 square feet of retail space across two floors, a gym and subterranean parking. Worldwide Plaza’s other major tenants include Nomura Holdings, CBS Broadcasting and Cravath, Swaine & Moore.

SL Green’s in-house leasing team represented the owner. CBRE’s Paul Walker and Conner Kerr advised the tenant. In October, SL Green bought Kenneth Cole’s headquarters in Manhattan, half a mile west of Worldwide Plaza.