SL Green Welcomes Co-Living Brand to SoHo Building

The SoHo Building

The Collective is set to move its U.S. operations to The SoHo Building in lower Manhattan. The co-living company will occupy 9,397 square feet on the top floor and penthouse level of the 295,000-square-foot property. CBRE negotiated the lease on behalf of the tenant. SL Green Realty owns, leases and manages the building.

Located at 110 Greene St., the transit-oriented property is less than 1 mile from Interstate 78 and the Holland Tunnel. The 13-story asset opened its doors in 1920, but the owner executed a cosmetic renovation on the building in 2016, according to Yardi Matrix. The SoHo Building is Energy Star-rated, LEED Gold certified and features 14,859 square feet of retail space and a 44,250-square-foot showroom. The tenant roster includes Knotel, Untuckit and Design Within Reach, according to the same data provider.

CBRE First Vice President Alexander Golod and Vice Chairman Neil King brokered the lease. In January, King was part of another team that facilitated a 10-year lease for SJP Properties in Midtown Manhattan.