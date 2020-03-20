Sliding Door System Blocks Out Sound and Light

RITE Slide. Image courtesy of ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY has introduced a new integrated door system that is optimal for spaces such as offices, hotel meeting spaces, medical exam rooms and patient rooms. The RITE Slide opening assembly includes all individual door components and comes in acoustically rated and non-acoustic options.

Built for privacy and quiet operation, the barn-style sliding door features a perimeter seal that blocks light and sound, an automatic door bottom, and soft-close operation to minimize wear and tear. The system’s aluminum frame and track has a sleek design with a narrow, 1.5-inch face frame profile to create a sleek design. The product comes in 11 veneer species, five door stain colors and six cut-out options with further custom options. A built-in three-axis adjustable design provides for easier installation and operation.