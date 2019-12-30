Smart Shades Give User More Control

IntelliFlex I/O. Image courtesy of Draper

Draper Inc. has introduced the Motorized FlexShade I/O AC, a control system for motorized shades. The scalable solution features intelligent motors connected through a wired network to wall switches and other input devices. Users can also control the roller shades via a handheld wireless remote.

The wired network enables two-way communication and distributes power from the motors, avoiding the need for an external power supply. Up to 120 devices can be plugged into a network. Upon installation, configuration can be done on the devices themselves.

Available in sizes from 87 to 426 cm wide, depending on fabric selection, the system includes a thermal overload protector and electric brake, with multiple hardware options for surface mounting. Various hardware finish choices are also available.