Snap Sessions: Dealmaking During COVID-19

Limited comps have made for a slower investment climate during the past few months of pandemic, while many construction projects were put on hold. But a variety of lenders are well funded and ready to provide hungry opportunistic capital with the means to close, reposition and refinance transactions and move development projects forward. Join CPE and Aaron Appel, co-head of Walker & Dunlop’s New York Capital Markets Practice, for a dynamic discussion about available capital today and how lenders are evaluating deals across property sectors and in markets nationwide.



The conversation will offer insight into how to navigate today’s capital markets, including:

Where to access capital now

How to keep your deal productive and get it closed

Today’s challenges and the solutions that get results



Webinar: Dealmaking During COVID-19

Date: July 2, 2020

Time: 1:00 PM ET

REGISTER NOW





Participants:

Speaker:

Aaron Appel

Co-Head, New York Capital Markets Practice

Walker & Dunlop

Moderator:

Suzann Silverman

Editorial Director

CPE



Sponsored By: