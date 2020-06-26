Snap Sessions: Dealmaking During COVID-19
- Jun 26, 2020
Limited comps have made for a slower investment climate during the past few months of pandemic, while many construction projects were put on hold. But a variety of lenders are well funded and ready to provide hungry opportunistic capital with the means to close, reposition and refinance transactions and move development projects forward. Join CPE and Aaron Appel, co-head of Walker & Dunlop’s New York Capital Markets Practice, for a dynamic discussion about available capital today and how lenders are evaluating deals across property sectors and in markets nationwide.
The conversation will offer insight into how to navigate today’s capital markets, including:
- Where to access capital now
- How to keep your deal productive and get it closed
- Today’s challenges and the solutions that get results
Webinar: Dealmaking During COVID-19
Date: July 2, 2020
Time: 1:00 PM ET
