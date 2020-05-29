Snap Sessions: Industrial Challenges and Solutions for COVID-19

Join CPE to hear insights from SIOR President-Elect Patrick Senter and fellow SIOR Amy Broadhurst. Next week's topic: industrial sector strategies and best practices in today’s rapidly changing conditions.
Welcome to Snap Sessions, a 30-minute webinar series where industry leaders share insights on the current real estate environment. This week CPE is joined by SIOR President-Elect Patrick Senter, executive vice president at CBRE, and Amy Broadhurst, a CBRE vice president and fellow SIOR, to discuss strategies and best practices for the industrial sector in today’s rapidly changing conditions.

Among the topics on the agenda:

• Expectations for the industrial sector’s performance this year
• How expanded online shopping is influencing the demand for industrial space
• Changes to the supply chain, facility configuration and last-mile facilities
• The owner’s role in ensuring safety

Webinar: Industrial Real Estate Challenges and Solutions for COVID-19
Date: June 4, 2020
Time: 1:00 PM ET


Participants:

Panelist:
Patrick Sentner
President-Elect, SIOR
Executive VP, CBRE
Panelist:
Amy Broadhurst
Vice President, CBRE
Moderator:
Paul Rosta
Executive Editor, CPE


