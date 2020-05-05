Snap Sessions: Investing in Consumer-Focused Properties: What’s Next for Retail, Hospitality and Mixed-Use
- By
- May 05, 2020
Welcome to Snap Sessions—a 30-minute webinar series where industry leaders share insights on the current environment. This week CPE isis joined by Stuart Saft, Practice Group Leader of Holland & Knight’s New York Real Estate Practice Group, to discuss the impact of the pandemic on consumer-focused properties.
The conversation will cover, but is not limited to, the following topics:
- How the pace of investment in retail, hospitality and mixed-use properties will be impacted by the pandemic
- How underwriting and valuation will change as properties reopen
- New liabilities the investment market should anticipate
Webinar: Investing in Consumer-Focused Properties: What’s Next for Retail, Hospitality and Mixed-Use
Date: May 7, 2020
Time: 1:00 PM ET
Our Panel:
Brought to you by: