Snap Sessions: Investing in Consumer-Focused Properties: What’s Next for Retail, Hospitality and Mixed-Use

  • By
  • CPE

This week CPE is joined by Stuart Saft, Practice Group Leader of Holland & Knight's New York Real Estate Practice Group, to discuss the impact of the pandemic on consumer-focused properties.

The conversation will cover, but is not limited to, the following topics:

  • How the pace of investment in retail, hospitality and mixed-use properties will be impacted by the pandemic
  • How underwriting and valuation will change as properties reopen
  • New liabilities the investment market should anticipate

Date: May 7, 2020
Time: 1:00 PM ET

Our Panel:

Speaker:
Stuart Saft
Practice Group Leader
Holland & Knight’s New York Real Estate Practice Group
Moderator:
Jessica Fiur
Managing Editor
Commercial Property Executive

 

 


