Snap Sessions: Managing Distressed Assets in the Wake of COVID-19

With many businesses shut down or operating on a limited basis for the past couple of months, real estate revenue has been reduced and the future remains uncertain. That leaves investors and owners to figure out how best to meet loan terms and talk to their lenders about the best way to navigate these trying times. Join CPE and Crescit Capital Strategies’ CEO Joseph Iacono and head of structuring & credit Kim Diamond for this 30-minute webinar discussing how to manage revenue loss and develop financing solutions for distressed hotels, retail, workforce and student housing, including both middle-market and trophy assets.

The conversation will address, but is not limited to, the following topics:

How to prepare for, and navigate, the complex conversation with your lender, particularly if you are a CMBS borrower. How to evaluate the state of your property relative to previous goals during this current uncertain period. Refinancing, rescue financing and workout alternatives for today’s distressed assets.







Webinar: Managing Distressed Assets in the Wake of COVID-19

Date: May 21, 2020

Time: 1:00 PM ET





REGISTER NOW





Panelist:

Joseph Iacono

CEO

Crescit Capital Strategies

Panelist:

Kim Diamond

Principal

Credit & Structuring

Crescit Capital Strategies