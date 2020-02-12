Sonnenblick-Eichner Hires AIG Veteran

Todd Bedingfield, Senior Managing Director, Sonnenblick-Eichner Co. Image courtesy of Sonnenblick-Eichner Co.

Sonnenblick-Eichner Co. has hired Todd Bedingfield as its senior managing director. Bedingfield possesses more than three decades of experience in the commercial real estate financing industry, including 21 years with AIG. Throughout his career, he has originated over $20 billion in permanent loans, bridge financing and CMBS funds.

Most recently, Bedingfield was a principal with TAB Capital, a firm he founded in 2018. Prior to this role, he served as AIG’s managing director of commercial mortgage lending for the western U.S., a position he held for 14 years. Bedingfield joined the insurance giant as vice president in 1999, following its acquisition of SunAmerica. He has also served as a board member of Green Park Financial and worked for MetLife for 11 years.

Bedingfield holds a Bachelor of Science in marketing from Oklahoma State University. He is also a member of the Commercial Real Estate Finance Council, Mortgage Banking Association and the California Mortgage Bankers Association.