Southeast Nashville Industrial Asset Trades for $16M

3287 Franklin Limestone Road. Image via Google Street View

A 216,993-square-foot industrial property in Nashville, Tenn., has changed hands for $15.7 million, according to public records. A private investor purchased the 1995-built asset.

Located on 11 acres at 3287 Franklin Limestone Road, the single-story facility is a mile from Interstate 24, which provides access to interstates 40 and 440. Nashville International Airport is 5 miles away and Nashville city center is roughly 10 miles southeast from the facility. The tenant roster includes Outdoor Recreation Co. of America and Nashville Packaging, a subsidiary of Dalton Box. Hormann, Vulcan Materials and American Tire Distributors are among other companies in the area.

The warehouse is 5 miles from Hamilton Creek Commerce Park, StateStreet’s 362,000-square-foot industrial development at 2737 Couchville Pike. The company broke ground on the four-building project in November 2019, with the development of the park slated for delivery this summer. The upcoming asset will be leased through Cushman & Wakefield.