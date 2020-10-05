Southwest Value Partners Debuts Grand Hyatt Nashville

The first portion of a major mixed-use development in Nashville, Tenn., has debuted. Owner and developer Southwest Value Partners alongside general contractors Clark Construction Group and Bell & Associates Construction have completed the 591-key Grand Hyatt Nashville.

Located at 1000 Broadway in downtown Nashville, the 784,000-square-foot hotel reaches 25 stories and offers 77,000 square feet of event and function space, including a 20,000-square-foot grand ballroom. The hotel features The Continental restaurant, a rooftop lounge and a fifth-floor wellness center that encompasses a fitness center, pool and spa.

Clark Construction and Bell & Associates began construction on the Grand Hyatt in January 2018. The development efforts included the contribution of more than 3,500 workers and reached a peak of 515 workers on site. With the Grand Hyatt Nashville opening amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the hotel has implemented several health protocols including frequent cleanings of common areas and guestrooms, contactless room service and the requirement of masks and social distancing.

Prior to the work on the Grand Hyatt, Clark Construction had previous experience in Nashville through two other major projects. In 2013, the developer completed the 2.1 million-square-foot Music City Center that’s adjacent to the city’s Country Music Hall of Fame and the Bridgestone Arena. Later in 2017, Clark Construction also delivered the 240,000-square-foot Engineering and Science Building at Vanderbilt University that includes laboratories, offices, and three levels of shell space for future expansion.

Next up in Nashville Yards

The opening of the Grand Hyatt Nashville marks the first completed project of the 18-acre mixed-use Nashville Yards development. The massive project, which was designed by Gresham, Smith and Partners, will include at least 3.5 million square feet of office space, 1,000 residential units, 400,000 square feet of retail and entertainment space and 1,100 keys in several hotels.

Southwest is also working with Clark and Bell to develop Parcel 4 of Nashville Yards, which will be home to Amazon’s Operations Center of Excellence. Southwest also secured a $175.5 million construction loan for the development of Amazon’s Nashville offices in August 2019. The first tower of Amazon’s center was topped off earlier this summer and is expected to open in 2021.