Spaces Debuts 2nd Boston Location

DivcoWest and Rockpoint Group have welcomed Spaces to a Class A, 872,648-square-foot office tower in downtown Boston. The coworking space provider signed a lease to occupy 38,000 square feet at 75 State St., two years after it opened its first Boston location at 361 Newbury St. Earlier this year, Spaces debuted its first South Carolina location.

Spaces State Street will feature private offices, dedicated desks, fully equipped meeting rooms and a business club. Additional amenities will include a roof deck, a wellness room, a gym and yoga classes. The 31-story skyscraper was completed in 1987.

The asset received LEED Gold certification in 2010. The property is home to LPL Financial, Hollister, New Boston Fund, Scotia Capital and American Well, as well as various banks including BNP Paribas and Santander Bank.

Strategically located at the intersection of Broad and State streets, the building is within a short distance to Faneuil Hall Marketplace. Two subway stations are within walking distance, while the North and South Stations provide convenient access to all major Boston highways.