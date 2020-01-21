Spaces Opens First SC Location

Falls Tower. Image courtesy of Centennial American Properties

Spaces continues its nationwide expansion by signing a lease to occupy 28,900 square feet of space in Centennial American Properties’ upcoming Falls Tower in Greenville, S.C. The flexible space provider will take up space on the asset’s first and second floor, opening its first South Carolina location.

Falls Tower is being erected at 423 S. Main St. and is the last phase of the $350 million Camperdown mixed-use development. The project encompasses commercial, residential, retail and hotel space, in addition to an active plaza and a staircase connected to Falls Park.

Upon completion, scheduled for mid-2020, Falls Tower will encompass 184,000 square feet of office, condominium and retail space across 17 floors. Following Spaces’ and an undisclosed tenant’s lease, the building will offer a single-story office vacancy. Camperdown’s anchor tenant is business solutions firm Elliott Davis, which occupies 65,000 square feet, and Bank of America, with 32,000 square feet.

CBRE’s Charles Gouch and Doug Webster represented the landlord in the lease transaction.