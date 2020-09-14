Spiegelglass Construction Adds Joe Sneed as VP

Joe Sneed, Vice President of Construction, Spiegelglass Construction Co. Image courtesy of Spiegelglass Construction Co.

Spiegelglass Construction Co. has hired Joe Sneed as vice president of construction. In this newly created position, Sneed will manage small to medium-sized commercial construction projects such as restaurants, event and office spaces, laboratories, educational/medical/manufacturing facilities, cannabis dispensaries, retail shops, churches and temples.

Sneed has more than 35 years of construction industry experience. Before joining Spiegelglass, he was with J.E. Foster Building Co., where he served as vice president. The position involved estimating and project management work as well as business development. Sneed has also worked as director of pre-construction position at Kozeny-Wagner and chief estimator with McGrath & Associates Inc. As a member of the St. Louis community, Sneed lends his expertise to various organizations such as the U.S. Green Building Council and the American Society of Professional Engineers.

In December, Spiegelglass Construction received a general contractor appointment for Salt + Smoke’s new location within Ballpark Village, according to St. Louis Business Journal. The barbecue restaurant will occupy 5,500 square feet at the base of One Cardinal Way, a 29-story apartment tower that forms part of the $260 million second phase of the mixed-use development.