SquareFoot Appoints Its First President

Michael Colacino, President, SquareFoot. Image courtesy of SquareFoot

SquareFoot has appointed Michael Colacino as its first president. Previously, he occupied the same position for Studley and, subsequently, of Savills for a total of 16 years. It was Colacino’s initiative to lead the startup’s growth after being initially approached to be a strategic advisor in SquareFoot’s recent $16 million Series B financing round. In his new role, he will supervise the company’s senior executive team and its expansion to other markets including Washington, D.C., according to Commercial Observer.

Colacino has more than 27 years of industry experience. He was part of the team that closed the 2014 merger resulting in the formation of Savills Studley. The commercial real estate veteran also worked on the 520,000-square-foot lease that relocated Wall Street law firm Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft to One World Financial Center in 2004.

Colacino also served as broker for the site acquisition and development of Time Warner Center in New York City and for Time Warner’s relocation to Hudson Yards. Other notable clients in his portfolio include Microsoft, Credit Agricole, Willkie Farr & Gallagher and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman.