SRS Real Estate Appoints Orange County VP

John Few, Senior Vice President & Managing Principal, SRS Real Estate Partners. Image courtesy of SRS Real Estate Partners

SRS Real Estate Partners has named John Few as senior vice president & managing principal in its Newport Beach, Calif., office and as a partner with its Southern California leadership team and SRS Signature Group. His new role will focus on building a team of restaurant and entertainment specialists, as well as on working with Managing Principal Mike Reilly to further expand Signature Group.

Previously, Few was a founding partner of The Sequoia Restaurant and Entertainment Group where he spent more than 16 years providing development consulting and brokerage services to restaurant and entertainment companies in most major U.S. markets. Some of his clients included Lazy Dog Restaurants, The Hillstone Restaurant Group, Hard Rock Café International.

Before that, he was director of real estate and business development for Disney Regional Entertainment, a division of Walt Disney Co. focused on creating location-based entertainment concepts. John Few earned a Bachelor of Arts from Boston University and an MBA from University of Southern California – Marshall School of Business.

