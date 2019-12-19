SRS Real Estate Strengthens Southern California Team

(Left to right) Amber Edwards, Scott Landgraf. Images courtesy of SRS Real Estate Partners

Scott Landgraf has rejoined SRS Real Estate Partners, almost four years after leaving the company and founding Golden State Retail Group. Landgraf is now principal of SRS’ Newport Beach, Calif., office. Amber Edwards, his partner at GSRG, also decided to join SRS. She will serve as first vice president.

Recently, SRS Real Estate Partners named John Few as senior vice president & managing principal of the same Orange County office.

READ ALSO: What’s in Store for Retail Borrowers?

Landgraf has significant experience in leading national retailer and restaurant rollouts, as well as strategic retailer placements in California. He was responsible for major market entries for Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and Blaze Pizza, two restaurant chains. Planet Fitness, America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, US Bank, WKS Restaurant Group, AutoNation, Wendy’s, El Pollo Loco, Big Al’s, iFly, Sleep Number, Dressbarn and Carter’s OshKosh are among other clients in Landgraf’s portfolio.

In 2016, Landgraf left SRS to launch Golden State Retail Group, a boutique retail tenant representation firm. There, he worked with Amber Edwards, who used to lead retail tenant brokerage efforts for WKS Restaurant Group and H&R Block. Prior to partnering with Landgraf at GSRG, Edwards served as corporate compliance officer at First American Title and as an Ernst & Young forensic accountant.