St. Elizabeth Plans 75 KSF Medical Office Building

By Adrian Maties, Associate Editor

St. Elizabeth Healthcare and St. Elizabeth Physicians announced plans last month to open a 75,000-square-foot medical office building in Greendale, Ind. The facility will be a multi-specialty center as well as an expanded primary care office for SEP’s Hidden Valley physicians.

Construction is scheduled to start early this year, with a grand opening scheduled for early 2016. The building will be located near the Route 50 exit of I-275. Development costs were not disclosed.

St. Elizabeth is collaborating on the project with Anchor Health Properties. According to the Cincinnati Business Courier, New York-based Turner Construction Co. is the general contractor for the project, which is being designed by Array Architects of Pennsylvania.

St. Elizabeth has not yet decided what types of services it will offer at the Indiana medical facility. St. Elizabeth Physicians have been present in Dearborn County for almost five years. Primary care offices are located in Aurora, Dillsboro and Hidden Valley. Specialty clinical services include cardiology, vascular, nephrology and orthopedics. For greater convenience of patients and healthcare providers, the new facility will accommodate many of these services under one roof.