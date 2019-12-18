St. John Properties Inks 29 KSF Denver Expansion

Corporate Center. Image courtesy of St. John Properties

Yeti Cycles has signed a 28,560-square-foot, full-building office lease within St. John Properties’ Corporate Center near Denver. Benchmark Commercial represented the tenant in the deal.

The new agreement brings the bike manufacturer’s footprint to nearly 60,000 square feet at the park, adding to a previous, 30,300-square-foot lease. The tenant plans to further expand its corporate headquarters within the complex in early 2021.

St. John’s property in Golden, Colo., consists of 14 buildings with more than 600,000 square feet of flex, office and warehouse space. Yeti Cycles inked an initial agreement for 8,400 square feet at the campus in 2004, later expanding to close to 14,000 square feet. In 2017, the firm signed its first full-building lease at the business park.

Located a short distance south of Sixth Avenue and Colfax Avenue’s intersection, the business park is situated alongside Interstate 70, approximately 12 miles west of downtown Denver. The surrounding area is home to several dining and shopping options, including the Denver West Village mall roughly 2 miles away. Earlier in the year, a 127-key SpringHill Suites opened its doors 3 miles northeast of the office campus.