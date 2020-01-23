St. John Properties Inks Full-Building Lease in Baltimore

1500 W. Nursery Road. Image courtesy of St. John Properties

St. John Properties has signed a full-building lease with a defense contractor, which will occupy 118,000 square feet of office space within the BWI Tech Park in Baltimore, Md. Starting July, the first wave of professionals is expected to move into the new development that was designed to accommodate as many as 700 employees.

St. John Properties began working on adding space to BWI Tech Park on a speculative basis in January 2018 and delivered the office building last fall. Located at 1500 W. Nursery Road, the four-story Class A commercial office property features 10-foot ceiling heights and roadside visibility from Route 295. The property is also near many hotels and restaurants and is located eight minutes away from downtown Baltimore, 20 miles from Maryland’s capital, Annapolis, and 30 miles from Washington, D.C.

Sean Doordan, senior vice president of leasing and acquisitions for St. John Properties, said the employees of these high-paying and technical jobs in BWI Tech Park will benefit the area’s retail locations and other businesses.

While the defense contractor will move into the 118,000-square-foot office in BWI Tech Park, the more than 1 million-square-foot campus also comprises 163,000 square feet across six single-story buildings, 620,000 square feet of flex/R&D space, 133,000 square feet of self storage and 43,000 square feet of retail space, according to a company spokesperson. Earlier this month, EN Engineering signed a 29,000-square-foot lease for 811 Pinnacle Drive, a flex/R&D space within BWI Tech Park.

Serious on sustainability

St. John Properties designed BWI Tech Park and its individual buildings with stringent sustainability standards. According to the company, the building that was leased to the defense contractor is LEED Gold certified and was designed with a low-impact strategy in mind, with the aim of increasing the open space and infiltration, while also protecting the surrounding Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries.

According to a company spokesperson, St. John Properties has more LEED-certified properties than any other developer in Maryland. Since starting their LEED program in 2009, the company has developed more than 50 LEED-certified buildings totaling more than 3 million square feet.