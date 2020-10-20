St. John Properties Opens 133 KSF Baltimore Storage Facility

Extra Space Storage. Image courtesy of St. John Properties

St. John Properties has opened its second Extra Space Storage property in Baltimore. The developer financed the construction of the 133,000-square-foot facility with a $21.5 million loan from Truist Bank in 2019, according to Yardi Matrix data.

Located on 11 acres at 810 Pinnacle Drive in Linthicum Heights, Md., the five-story building has 936 climate-controlled units with sizes ranging between 20 and 300 square feet. The facility has drive-up access, an elevator, alarmed units, security cameras and is accessible 24/7 via computerized gates.

The property is part of BWI Tech Park, a 156-acre business complex near Baltimore-Washington International Airport. Situated a short distance from State Route 295, the site is 8 miles southwest of downtown Baltimore.

In 2019, St. John Properties announced plans to build three self storage properties in the Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties. The developer’s first self storage development in the region is a 131,300-square foot facility at 1350 Innovation St. in Middle River, Md., the same data provider shows. Extra Space Storage oversees management for the two completed facilities and the upcoming project.

St. Johns Properties has been active in the Maryland area. In September, the company completed the $8.5 million acquisition of a 58,000-square-foot flex building in Windsor Mill. Klein Enterprises sold the asset, which is fully leased to Leidos.