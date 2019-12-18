Stan Johnson Co. Appoints Managing Director in Atlanta

Margaret Caldwell, Managing Director, Stan Johnson Co. Image courtesy of Stan Johnson Co.

Stan Johnson Co. has named Margaret Caldwell as managing director at its Atlanta office. She is a specialist in both acquisitions and dispositions of multi-tenant retail shopping centers and brings more than two decades of real estate experience to the new role.

Caldwell joined Stan Johnson from Arden Capital Advisors, where she served as managing partner. Prior to that, she was a managing director in JLL’s capital markets group, focusing on retail investment sales and new business development. She has also served as associate director at Cushman & Wakefield. Since 2000, she has been involved in the sale of more than $15 billion of retail properties nationwide.

Caldwell received her B.A. in economics from the University of Georgia and her MBA in real estate and urban economics from American University – Kogod School of Business. She is a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers and Urban Land Institute.

In August, Stan Johnson Co. expanded its Cincinnati footprint and hired Ryan Roedersheimer to lead the new office. The location marks the company’s third office in the Midwest.