Starwood Expansion Lands Another Sheraton in Saudi Arabia

Sheraton Makkah Hotel, Mecca, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Mecca, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Starwood Hotels & Resorts continues its expansion in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the opening of a new Sheraton in the city of Mecca, the flag’s seventh property in the country. Featuring 414 rooms and branded service apartments, Sheraton Makkah Jabal Al Kaaba is slated for completion by the end of 2016 under the ownership of Altayyar Travel Group Holding Co.

“We believe the location of this hotel together with a strong brand name like Sheraton makes for a winning combination for our first branded hotel in the holy city,” said Abdullah Aldawood, CEO of Atayyar Travel Group, in a prepared statement. The hotel will be located close to the Great Mosque of Mecca.

Starwood plans to operate around 100 properties in the Middle East by 2020, so far operating more than 50 hotels and resorts under eight of the company’s 10 lifestyle brands, including The Luxury Collection, Sheraton, W, Le Méridien and Aloft.

Image courtesy of Starwood Hotels & Resorts