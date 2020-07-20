State Street Signs 60 KSF Tenant at Atlanta Office Tower

4004 Perimeter Summit

Rooms To Go has signed a 60,000-square-foot lease at 4004 Perimeter Summit, a 355,000-square-foot office building within the 83-acre Perimeter Summit mixed-use development in Atlanta. The furniture store chain will relocate its Atlanta headquarters from 400 Perimeter Center Terrace, situated 2 miles north of the new address. CBRE and Seven Oaks Co. represented the landlord, State Street, while Savills assisted the tenant in the negotiations.

Completed in 2018, the 16-story tower is located at 4004 Summit Blvd. in the Central Perimeter submarket, an area of intense office development activity. The LEED Gold-certified asset is part of the nearly 1.7 million square feet of Class A office space developed within Perimeter Summit. Rooms To Go will be joining IBM, Cox Automotive, Northside Hospital and Verizon on the Summit’s tenant roster.

The property features 25,148-square-foot floor plates and a parking ratio of 4 spaces per 1,000 square feet. Amenities include a 5,600-square-foot fitness center and a 6,500-square-foot café, lounge and conference center.

Situated some 16 miles north of downtown Atlanta, the property is just south of Interstate 285 and the Perimeter Mall. There are two MARTA stations less than 2 miles from the office building.

CBRE’s Bryan Heller and Sabrina Gibson worked together with Randy Holmes and Andrew Pearson of Seven Oaks Co. in representing the landlord. Savills’ David Rubenstein, John Flack and Bo Keatley negotiated the deal on behalf of the tenant.