Stirling Development Grows Leadership Team

(From left to right) Gordon Cope, Jason Huber, Qiana Sipe. Image courtesy of Stirling Development

Stirling Development has strengthened its team with two new promotions and a new hire. The company has appointed Jason Huber as the development manager and Gordon Cope as director of finance and hired Qiana Sipe as the assistant property manager.

Jason Huber’s role includes overseeing the company’s development project at Ocean Ranch in Oceanside, Calif. He is responsible for the development, design and construction activities at the Southern California Logistics Centre in Victorville, Calif. Huber joined Stirling in 2016 as a project manager. Prior to this role he held a project manager role with Hall & Foreman and worked as an engineer with Thomsen Engineering.

Gordon Cope will be responsible for all financial management, capital, banking and treasury functions in his new role. He will also continue to oversee the firm’s accounting, tax and insurance activities. Before joining Stirling, Cope served as a manager with Haskell & White and as a senior analyst with Goldman Sachs.

As an assistant property manager, Qiana Sipe will be responsible for managing Stirling’s properties at the Southern California Logistics Centre and Southern California Logistics Airport. Before her new position, Sipe served as property analyst at CIM Group and as a property manager with Macerich.