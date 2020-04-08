Strategic Capital Fund Management Appoints Data Center CIO

Chris Flynn, Chief Investment Officer, Data Centers, Strategic Capital Fund Management. Image courtesy of Strategic Capital Fund Management

Strategic Capital Fund Management has selected Chris Flynn to serve as chief investment officer of its data center division. Flynn brings more than 25 years of industry experience to his new role, having completed real estate transactions in excess of $25 billion.

Prior to joining Strategic Capital Fund Management, Flynn served as president of Lightstone Group’s Data Center Fund, overseeing the firm’s investment strategy as well as development, leasing and operations. Before that, he spent five years as vice president of data center real estate at EdgeConneX, managing a portfolio of 40 assets totaling 3 million square feet and 350 MW.

Previously, Flynn served as director of real estate for XO Communications and managed a department responsible for more than $10 billion in acquisitions, dispositions and renewals. Other previous roles include vice president positions at JLL and Transwestern. Flynn graduated from the University of Central Florida.

The move comes at a time when the spreading coronavirus outbreak has pushed businesses, schools and even some health-care providers to adopt remote work as a standard practice. While the pandemic has affected multiple economic sectors, a lot of companies depend on data centers to perform such services, according to Jim Condon, president of Strategic Capital Fund Management.