Stream Realty Appoints its First President

Chris Jackson, President, Stream Realty Partners. Image courtesy of Stream Realty Partners

Stream Realty Partners has promoted Chris Jackson to the firm’s newly created position of president. He previously served as the firm’s regional managing partner.

In his new role, Jackson will manage Stream’s business units in order to support and expand the company’s national endeavors. His responsibilities include the development of innovative systems and opportunities that will boost the operating platforms’ growth and efficiency.

Jackson has 23 years of industry experience, starting his real estate career in 1997 with Trammell Crow Co. In 2003, he joined Stream to start its industrial service business. During his 17-year tenure, Jackson occupied multiple leadership positions. His most recent one, as regional managing partner, involved overseeing all activity of the firm’s Dallas, Fort Worth and Greater Los Angeles offices. Jackson holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the Texas Tech University.

Stream has twelve regional operating platforms across the U.S., more than 200 million square feet of commercial buildings under leasing and/or management and an annual transaction volume of $2.9 billion. One of its signature projects is a 15-story, 360,860-square-foot office building in Austin, Texas, that was financed in April with a $123 million construction loan.