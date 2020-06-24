Stream Realty, Baum Get 1.5 MSF Chicago Leasing Assignment

The Fields. Rendering courtesy of Stream Realty Partners

Knickpoint Ventures has appointed Stream Realty Partners and Baum Realty Group to oversee leasing efforts for The Fields, a 1.5 million-square-foot mixed-use campus in Chicago. The owner is currently investing in a multimillion-dollar capital improvement program, slated for completion in the fourth quarter.

The Fields is a former Marshall Fields warehouse, converted to its current use by previous owner Merit Partners in 2015, according to Yardi Matrix. The property has some 600,000 square feet of office space, a 70,000-square-foot supermarket and 123 loft apartments. Amenities within the office component include a fitness center, a yoga studio, a locker room with showers and 50,000 square feet of rooftop space. The WiredScore Platinum-certified campus also features a 3.5-acre interior truck court.

Located on 23 acres at 4000 W. Diversey Ave., the property is within 2 miles of Interstate 90, 6 miles northwest of the Loop. O’Hare International Airport is 11 miles from the asset.

Stream’s Adam Showalter, Patrick Russo and Jessica O’Hara are partnering with Baum’s Ari Topper and Tyler Dechter to lease the asset. Topper and Dechter launched the firm’s Chicago office approximately two years ago.