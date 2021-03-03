Stream Realty Partners to Handle Leasing of Fort Worth Office Project

The Plaza at Willow Springs. Image courtesy of Stream Realty Partners

Stream Realty Partners has been tapped to handle the leasing and marketing of The Plaza at Willow Springs, a Class A office development in Fort Worth, Texas. The firm’s brokers Cullen Donohue and Vic Meyer are working on behalf of owner Willow Springs Diamond Club Building LLC.

Located at 12600 Willow Springs Road, the project will comprise 54,000 square feet across three stories. The building is situated on the western front of the Alliance submarket and will feature 18,000-square-foot floor plates with customizable office suites and on-site executive offices. The property will also offer access to a private pond with walking trails, a 10,000-square-foot event venue and daily catered lunches for its tenants. The Plaza at Willow Springs is conveniently located near Highway 287, as well as the Fort Worth Alliance Airport 15 minutes away. Nearby companies include Coca-Cola, FedEx, Kraft and Facebook.

Upon completion in 2022, The Plaza at Willow Springs will include office spaces for lease ranging from 1,200 to 44,000 square feet. In prepared remarks, Donohue noted that population growth in this area of Fort Worth has increased more than 200 percent over the last five years and is expected to rise in the future. The Alliance Corridor is known for its technological focus and is home to America’s first Amazon Air and the Mobility Innovation Zone, he added.

Last month, Stream Realty Partners represented AEW Capital Management LP in its sale of a two-building distribution center in San Antonio.