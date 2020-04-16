Suburban Dallas Office Project Breaks Ground

SPR Office Building. Image courtesy of MYCON General Contractors

MYCON General Contractors has broken ground on a two-story office project for SPR Packaging in Rockwall, Texas. The development is slated for completion by December 2020. The owner, Alvaplast U.S. Development, selected Pross Design Group as the architect.

Located 25 miles northeast of Dallas at 1480 Justin Road, the office structure will encompass 24,000 square feet and extend outward from SPR’s existing manufacturing warehouse. MYCON is also in the final stages of construction of a second, 79,373-square-foot warehouse at the northern end of the 21.6-acre site. Alvaplast also owns this property, and SPR plans to expand into the space upon delivery.

At the start of the year, Urban Logistics Realty broke ground on Urban District 30, a nearly 1 million-square-foot industrial complex in Mesquite, Texas, some 20 miles southwest of the SPR development. MYCON is also overseeing the project, which is expected to deliver in the third quarter.