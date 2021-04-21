Sudler Cos. Completes 1st Building at 172-Acre Industrial Park

First building completed at Fox Hill Business Park. Image courtesy of Sudler Cos.

Sudler Cos., a Chatham, N.J.-based commercial real estate development and management firm, has completed a speculative 206,140-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center as the first building in its 2.5 million-square-foot Fox Hill Business Park in Fountain Inn, S.C.

Fox Hill is the first Class A business and industrial park to be built in Greenville County, S.C., in nearly 20 years.

Located at 189 Milacron Drive in the Greenville industrial market, the park will have 172 acres when it is built out. A map on the Fox Hill Business Park website shows at least six more buildings are planned at the site, ranging from 50,000 square feet to 810,000 square feet. Building 2 on the map states it will be 301,320 square feet. The park has immediate access to I-385, I-85, the Inland Port and Greenville Spartanburg International Airport. It is also a short drive to the Port of Charleston and about 20 miles southeast of downtown Greenville, S.C.

NAI Earle Furman is marketing the property for leasing led by brokers Ford Borders, Grice Hunt and Clay Williams.

The first building is located on 14.75 acres and can be used for a single tenant or divided. It has 198 car spaces, 78 trailer stalls and 32-foot clear heights. Pattillo Construction, McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture and civil engineering firm SeamonWhiteside were part of the team for the first building.

Sudler Cos. became the first developer to use CarbonCure Technology, an environmentally friendly ready mix concrete technology supplied by local producer Thomas Concrete, in South Carolina. CarbonCure takes carbon dioxide, normally considered a harmful greenhouse gas, and uses it in the production of the concrete. Sudler Cos. was able to avoid 130,000 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions in the construction of the building by using the CarbonCure process.

Brian Sudler, principal with the family-owned Sudler Co., said in a prepared statement the use of the CarbonCure process is enabling the firm to provide jobs and commercial growth to the state, while constructing a property in an environmentally responsible way.

Mark Farris, president & CEO of the Greenville Area Development Corp., a nonprofit organization focused on economic development in Upstate South Carolina, said in prepared remarks the issue of sustainability has become increasingly important among the companies looking to locate or expand in Greenville. He said using an environmentally sensitive product can add to the marketability of a structure.

The GADC, working with Duke Energy, helped identify multiple parcels of family-owned land last year that could be pieced together into a 172-acre parcel and began reaching out to national developers to construct a Class A business park. In late June, GADC and Sudler announced plans to develop Fox Hill Business Park. Sudler, in business for more than 100 years, owns and manages a portfolio of more than 9 million square feet across the U.S., with an additional 4 million square feet of industrial space under development in the Southeast. Sudler entities also own a multifamily apartment portfolio of about 10,000 units throughout the U.S.

Growth in Greenville

Sudler Cos. isn’t the only company coming to or building in Greenville, which is the second fastest-growing metro in South Carolina and the 19th in the U.S. Earlier this month, data center provider DC BLOX broke ground on its upcoming Tier III campus. The multi-tenant data center to be situated within Global Trade Park is the company’s first in South Carolina. The project’s initial phase is scheduled to be completed in the third quarter and will offer 1MW of critical IT load.

In late August, Sealey & Co. acquired an eight-building, 1.2 million-square-foot industrial portfolio in Greenville from Blackstone for an undisclosed price. The properties were all fully leased warehouses and distribution buildings in the Greenville-Spartanburg industrial market along the I-85 corridor.