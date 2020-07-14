SunCap Inks New Lease at South Carolina Property

Palmetto Trade Center. Image courtesy of SunCap Property Group

SunCap Property Group has signed a 38,333-square-foot lease with Nice Commerce at Palmetto Trade Center, in North Charleston, S.C. The tenant is scheduled to occupy the space in October.

The 159,840-square-foot industrial property came online in 2019, and represents SunCap’s third project in the Charleston area. The owner developed the project with McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture and Evans General Contractors. Palmetto Trade Center has 102,000 square feet of remaining vacant space.

Located at 7791 Palmetto Commerce Blvd, the property is within 2 miles of Interstate 26 and 6 miles from Charleston International Airport.

David Ingle and Thomas Boulware, principals at NAI Charleston, represented the tenant, while CBRE’s Bob Barrineau and Brendan Redeyoff assisted the landlord. In February, the CBRE duo was tapped to lease 95 Inland Port Logistics Center, a speculative warehouse project in Dillon County, S.C. The development is scheduled for completion in the fall.