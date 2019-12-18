SVN | KOVA Arranges Fort Myers Office Deal

Alico Business Center

KOVA Cos. and its brokerage division, SVN|KOVA, arranged the sale of Alico Business Center, a 48,000-square-foot mixed-use building in Fort Myers, Fla. The Rainier Cos. sold the property to Friendly Village for $9 million, with Bryan Flores as the listing agent on the deal. The deal closed two months after The Rainier Cos. sold a 27-asset portfolio spread across eight states.

Alico Business Center is located at 9961 Interstate Commerce Drive, off Interstate 75 and close to Gulf Coast Town Center. Completed in 2012, the property encompasses 8,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor, Yardi Matrix data shows. Among the newer retail tenants are KB Hair Studio, Platinum Fitness, PeopleReady, Scotlynn and Spigot Inc., which joined existing tenants AdKnowledge, Avis Car Rental and Sphinx Crossfit.

The property is two miles from Southwest Florida International Airport and Florida Gulf Coast University. SVN|KOVA has been managing and conducting leasing efforts at the building since 2016 and raised occupancy from 43 to 90 percent in two years.

