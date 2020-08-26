T5 Data Centers to Manage Chicago-Area Facility

DX-1. Image courtesy of Digital Crossroad

Digital Crossroad has chosen T5 Data Centers to oversee facility management operations for the company’s planned 1.7 million-square-foot data center campus in Hammond, Ind., on the outskirts of Chicago’s East Side neighborhood.

The digital park will be located on the site of the former State Line Generating Plant, close to the Illinois and Michigan state borders. Located on 77 acres at 400 Blvd. N., the energy plant was originally built in 1929 and decommissioned in 2012, making way for an adaptive reuse project which the company expects to be fully powered by renewable energy by 2028.

The DX campus, which has an estimated total cost of $200 million, benefits from a 50-year, 100 percent sales and use tax exemption with no minimum investment. The first phase of the development is expected to be operational on Oct. 31 of this year. Dubbed DX-1, the facility will provide 20 MW of power and 108,000 square feet of IT and office space.

Additionally, the digital complex will have an on-site solar power generation facility and a state-of-the-art water cooling system directly connected into Lake Michigan. Digital Crossroad selected Munters to cool its newest facility, which will require 5,700 tons of cooling capacity.