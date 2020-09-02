TA Realty Buys 400 KSF Dallas Facility

I-20 Crossing

Mohr Capital has sold I-20 Crossing, a 400,000-square-foot industrial facility in Grand Prairie, Texas, to TA Realty. The property last traded in mid-2005, when Mohr Capital bought it from The Opus Group, Yardi Matrix shows.

Located at 2155 W. Interstate 20, halfway between Dallas and Fort Worth, the Class A facility was completed in 2003. The cross-dock building has 32-foot clear heights, four drive-in doors and 86 loading docks with bumpers and levelers. Cooper Tires fully occupies the property, situated just east of a Walmart Supercenter and the Great Southwest Crossing shopping mall.

CBRE’s Jonathan Bryan worked on behalf of the seller, while TA Realty had in-house representation. According to Mohr Capital, the disposition marks the company’s seventh transaction this year. In July, Mohr sold another asset in the area, a single-tenant facility in Fort Worth, to a California-based private investor through a 1031 exchange. Earlier in the year, the company also bought a 200,000-square-foot Dallas office building for $34.5 million from Champion Partners.