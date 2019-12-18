Tampa Office Tower Adds Law Firm to Roster

Rivergate Tower

Steinger, Greene & Feiner has leased 26,505 square feet at Rivergate Tower, a Class A, 515,965-square-foot office building in Tampa, Fla. Banyan Street Capital acquired the distinctly-shaped office property, also known as the Sykes Building, for $70 million in 2015.

Designed by Harry Wolf and completed in 1988, Rivergate Tower underwent cosmetic renovations in 2017. The 31-story building features floor plates ranging from 13,369 to 16,672 square feet and more than 750 underground parking spaces. Common-area amenities include a 6,000-square-foot fitness center, two conference centers and a dry-cleaning service. Yardi Matrix data shows the property is 90.3 percent leased to a wide array of companies such as Sykes, Westshore Capital Partners and the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts, among others.

Rivergate Tower is located at 400 N. Ashley Drive in Tampa’s central business district, near Hillsborough River. The immediate area has several shopping, dining and entertainment venues. The 4-acre property is approximately one mile south of Interstate 275 and 7 miles southeast of Tampa International Airport. The tower is also less than half a mile away from another Banyan Street property, a 38-story, Class A office asset purchased in 2018 for $110 million.