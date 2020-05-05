TCC and PGIM to Expand 35-Eagle Industrial Park

By Razvan Cimpean

Building B of 35-Eagle in Fort Worth, Texas

Trammell Crow Co. and PGIM Real Estate have begun construction on Phase II of 35-Eagle, an industrial park in Fort Worth, Texas. The development will include three new facilities, Building A, a 1,089,642-square-foot cross-dock warehouse, Building H, a 312.654-square-foot rear-load warehouse, and Building J, a 233,961-square-foot cross-dock warehouse. Phase II is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Located less than a mile away from Fort Worth Alliance Airport, the industrial park is designed for cargo and corporate aviation. Additionally, it offers great ingress and egress along Interstate 35W. Alliance Architects Inc. is the project architect, while Conlan is the general contractor and Halff Associates Inc. will serve as the civil engineer. CBRE Dallas, through Steve Trese and Bob Scully, will be in charge of leasing and marketing the project.

35-Eagle – Building D in Fort Worth, Texas

Trammell Crow Co. and PGIM Real Estate have completed the first phase of the project in 2014, consisting of two Class A properties, Building B and D, totaling approximately 1.6 million square feet of industrial space. According to Yardi Matrix data, TCC sold the two assets to Heitman last year as part of a $107 million portfolio transaction that included more than 1 million square feet of industrial space and nearly 550,000 square feet of office space. When completed, the nine-building industrial park will comprise more than 4.2 million square feet of industrial, office and retail product.

Earlier this year, Trammell Crow Co., an independently operated subsidiary of CBRE Group Inc., has been selected to construct Columbia Business Park, a Class A, 1.5 million-square-foot speculative industrial development in Riverside, Calif.

Image courtesy of Yardi Matrix