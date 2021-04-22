TCC, PGIM Premiere Scottsdale Office Building

Axis Raintree. Image courtesy of Trammell Crow Co.

Trammell Crow Co. and its partner PGIM Real Estate have completed Axis Raintree, a new speculative office building in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The three-story building was designed by RSP Architects and built by Willmeng Construction, and offers 175,112 square feet of Class A office space.

Built on a 5-acre site at 8605 E. Raintree Drive, the property is situated roughly 3 miles from Scottsdale Airport and has easy access to the 101 Freeway, with Phoenix located some 22 miles southwest of the asset.

Axis Raintree also includes a structured parking garage and more than 1 million square feet of amenities. Future tenants will have access to 5,000 square feet of outdoor, Wi-Fi-enabled amenity space offering views of McDowell Mountains, a 40-person training room and a 1,500-square-foot lounge, among others.

The building is equipped with state-of-the-art features emphasizing health and wellness, such as a touchless entry, MERV 13 filters that meet CDC guidelines and are three times as effective as standard MERV 8 filters, and air testing and monitoring systems. Axis Raintree is also in the process of meeting WELL v2 Core Certification and WELL Health and Safety ratings.

Cullen Mahoney, vice president for TCC Phoenix, said in a prepared statement that the company is witnessing an increase in tenants gravitating towards higher-quality spaces when returning to the workplace. TCC expects best-in-class projects to outperform in the coming months, he added.

CBRE’s Bryan Taute and Charlie Von Arentschildt are handling leasing and marketing for Axis Raintree.

In February, Trammell Crow Co. broke ground on Akimel Gateway, a five-building industrial project in Phoenix, set to be completed by December.