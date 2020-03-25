TCN Worldwide Expands Footprint in Eastern Europe

Gheorghe Razvan, Managing Director, Activ Property Services. Image courtesy of TCN Worldwide

TCN Worldwide has expanded its global coverage into Eastern Europe, adding a Romanian company to its footprint. Activ Property Services, one of the country’s main real estate consulting firms, has joined the consortium of independent companies. The company opened in 1993 and provides advisory and transactional services for international and national landlords, tenants, developers and investors.

Managing Director Gheorghe Razvan leads the Eastern European company, which includes a team of more than 30 real estate professionals. Activ is headquartered in Bucharest and has two regional offices, in Timisoara and Cluj-Napoca, two of the country’s largest metros.

TCN is continuously expanding its footprint. Last year, the company ranked in the top 10 on Commercial Property Executive and Multi-Housing News’ list of most powerful brokerage firms, also making it to the top 10 for both leasing and sales. In September, the firm welcomed LSL Advisors as a New York City affiliate. The Manhattan-based firm was founded in 2014, by Principal Daniel Lolai.