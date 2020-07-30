TD Bank Selects Director of REITs, Investment Funds

John Szeman, Director of REITS and Investment Funds, TD Bank. Image courtesy of TD Bank

TD Bank has welcomed John Szeman as the new director of real estate investment trusts and investment funds. In the new position, he will be responsible for the company’s strategy for REITs and investment funds, as well as monitoring strategy execution and performance. Working out of New York City, Szeman will oversee activities both inside and outside the firm’s Maine to Florida footprint.

According to Gregg Gerken, head of U.S. commercial real estate lending at TD Bank, Szeman has more than 16 years of experience in the financial service sector. He joins the bank from Capital One, where he was managing director, hybrid investment banker and relationship manager. Prior to that, he was a vice president of national real estate banking at SunTrust Bank.

Szeman holds a bachelor of science and finance degree from the University of Maryland and an MBA from Loyola University – Sellinger School of Business. He is a member of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts and the International Council of Shopping Centers.

Last April, TD Bank was part of the consortium financing 855 Ave. of the Americas in Manhattan with a $120 million loan. The 150,000-square-foot office condominium is part of the 570,000-square-foot EOS mixed-use tower.