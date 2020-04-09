Texas Eye Institute Renews Houston Lease

7710 Beechnut St.

Texas Eye Institute has renewed its 16,000-square-foot lease at 7710 Beechnut, a 31,782-square-foot medical office building in Houston. NAI Partners negotiated on behalf of the eye-care physician group, while Colliers International represented the landlord, Memorial Hermann.

Completed in 1994, the two-story building at 7710 Beechnut St. is on-campus with Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, in the Sharpstown neighborhood. The Class B asset features floorplans ranging between 15,392 and 16,390 square feet and a parking ratio of 6.1 spaces per 1,000 square feet, according to Yardi Matrix data.

The 2.4-acre property provides easy ingress and egress off Beechnut Street, as well as convenient access to Highway 59. The closest shopping and dining options are within Southway Shopping Center, located less than 1 mile from the building.

John Zivley of NAI Partners assisted Texas Eye Institute, while Ace Schlameus and Jenny Seckinger were part of the Colliers team. In March, another NAI Partners team represented HCA Houston Healthcare in signing a full-building lease at a 48,400-square-foot development underway in Pearland, Texas.