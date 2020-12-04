Texas Manufactured Housing Community Lands $5M Loan

Oak Haven Estates. Image courtesy of Maverick Commercial Mortgage

Maverick Commercial Mortgage has arranged a $4.5 million loan for the 98-site Oak Haven Estates in Arlington, Texas. The 10-year financing was limited to 71 percent loan to value and featured a more than 30 year amortization period.

Morgan Stanley Bank originated the debt, according to public records. Proceeds from the loan were used to pay off the existing lender, return equity to the borrower and cover the closing costs.

Located at 415 NE St., roughly 20 miles from downtown Fort Worth, Texas, Oak Haven Estates is within walking distance of retail and dining options, as well as the Cowboys’ AT&T stadium. Spread across 9 acres, the property comprises driveways and full utility hook-ups for each unit, as well as asphalt roads, concrete parking, city water and sewer.

