The Allen Morris Co. Adds Tenant at Star Metals Atlanta

Star Metals Offices. Image courtesy of The Allen Morris Co.

Social Entertainment Ventures has signed a 10,000-square-foot lease at Star Metals Offices, an 185,000-square-foot office building within Star Metals Atlanta, the $210 million mixed-use development underway in Altanta. The multi-brand hospitality company is expected to begin operations at the leased space in the summer of 2021. Emerging Concepts represented the tenant, while SRS Real Estate Partners assisted the landlord, The Allen Morris Co.

The developer broke ground on the project’s office component in 2018, after purchasing the 1.7-acre site. According to Yardi Matrix data, Bank OZK provided The Allen Morris Co. with a $66.6 million construction loan in 2019. Delivery is expected in the second quarter of 2020.

Star Metal Offices is located at 1055 Howell Mill Road in West Midtown, across from the development’s residential component. Upon completion, the 14-story tower will feature floorplans ranging from 18,000 to 26,000 square feet and 25,000 square feet of high-ceiling ground-floor retail.

Aiming for LEED

Oppenheim Architecture and Warner Summers designed the building to achieve LEED certification. Amenities will include a 5,000-square-foot rooftop restaurant and bar, private tenant terraces, electric car charging stations and a drone delivery and landing site. Social Entertainment Ventures will be joining Spaces on the building’s roster.

Situated on both sides of Howell Mill Road at 11th Street, Star Metals Atlanta will encompass, in addition to Class A office space, 409 luxury residential units, 48,000 square feet of retail and the 176-key Star Metals Hotel. The property is some 3 miles northwest of downtown near Northside Drive. The location is easily accessible through public transport, with MARTA Midtown less than 2 miles east.

Senior Vice Presidents Adrienne Crawford and Lily Heimburger with SRS Real Estate Partners represented the landlord in the lease, while Emerging Concepts President Mathew Focht negotiated the deal on behalf of the tenant.